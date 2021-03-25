Local softball team waits for fields to fully reopen

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - When could we expect city amenities like rec centers, pools, or fields to fully open up? Well, that answer is still up in the air.

The city council will be meeting Monday to revisit the idea, but in the meantime people who use these spaces are doing what they can until they get the green light.

Danyka Charles has missed playing the sport she loves with the Gateway Girls softball league.

”I really looked forward to social life, I really got along with a lot of the girls, I really just enjoyed playing the game.”

The league relies heavily on city fields, so the only way Danyka could continue with softball was by traveling to Pearsall and joining a team there.

”They have a couple of fields open. There’s a procedure. Wear our masks and if we’re not playing, we don’t have to wear our masks.”

While Danyka says she’s lucky to have remained active with the sport, not all players were able to do the same.

One of the league’s board members and coaches, Marissa Benavides, says it’s been tough on the girls that can only play in town.

”We have had nowhere to go. It’s very hard and it hurts to see that every other sport has gone on and we’re still stuck, and we don’t get a chance to do what we love.”

Benavides tells us that recently they were able to start using the field but at a limited capacity, that means only three people at a time.

”As you know softball is a team sport... certain age group is ten per team plus the coaches plus the umpires so to have three girls out here is not very effective, but we’ve still worked with it.”

It’s the league’s hope that they can get back to some sort of normalcy soon and in the safest way possible.

City council will meet Monday, March 29th to discuss this topic.

According to city manager Robert Eads, the reopening of these city spaces will depend on the Laredo health authority’s recommendations and the reassignment of city staff.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.