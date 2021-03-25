Advertisement

New job openings at UISD

UISD is looking to fill jobs at their campuses and facilities.
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 4:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As United ISD gets ready to welcome back students in the near future, they will be looking for help.

Some of these include carpenters, plumbers, drivers, and much more.

With all the options available, interested applicants are being asked to submit their application right away.

“We have a need in all areas,” said David Garcia. “So even though we have a need, if I were to give you a specific number, the specific number will change from day to day. But there is a need so we’re putting out the word to all members of the community that if you wish to be considered for full-time employment in any area of your choosing, to please apply with the school district.”

Interested applicants can submit an application through the district’s website here or they can call 956-473-6273 for more information.

