Pedestrian dangers on Loop 20 increase

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The number of pedestrian fatalities has increased across the state of Texas.

In an effort to reduce those numbers, TxDot is launching an initiative to keep drivers and pedestrians safe on the roads.

Even if you’re just walking on a sidewalk where you think you are in the clear, the risk of getting hit by a car is increasing as pedestrian deaths continue to rise in Texas, according to TxDot.

Loop 20 is one of our city’s busiest roads, and for Rafael Vasquez who works nearby, he’s had many close calls.

“A few cars are passing too close. We can’t see them because were working, cutting the grass and it’s a little dangerous for them.”

According to TxDot, in 2019 alone almost 6,000 traffic crashes involving pedestrians occurred with 669 deaths.

It’s not just workers who are prone to getting injured, it’s also those who like to run or jog along the highway.

“A lot of people are jogging before 6 a.m. and it’s still dark. They have no light, not even something reflective.”

A pedestrian at a nearby university says he’s witnessed the dangers of walking on a sidewalk.

”You feel the cars going right next to you, you feel the wind, the momentum of how fast they’re going,” said Alfredo Tello Alvarez.

Although he is more aware during rush hour traffic, he says there’s always a lot going on there.

“In the loop here, they crashed right there and they blocked the whole street and it’s not uncommon to see that.”

He believes there’s one way to avoid dangers for walkers.

“Make it just like a full highway, ‘cause people are just going too fast. By just making it a full highway, people will not be there, so people will not get hurt, right?”

The best advice for someone crossing a street is “look both ways, and never assume drivers can see you.”

TxDot is reminding drivers, when turning yield the right away, stop at crosswalks, and be cautious when passing buses or other vehicles.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.