Small aircraft makes rough landing at local airport

All six passengers were determined to be safe and unharmed
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:31 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - It was a terrifying moment for several passengers who were on board a small aircraft after it made a rough landing.

The incident happened on Wednesday at a little after noon at the Laredo International Airport.

The Airport Police Department called the Aircraft Rescue Firefighting unit who shortly after responded to the scene.

Fortunately, all six passengers were uninjured and refused medical treatment.

