UISD holding pre-k/ kindergarten round up

Parents are encouraged to attend a virtual orientation at their child’s future school campus
File photo: UISD kinder student
File photo: UISD kinder student(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 7:25 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -UISD is getting ready to welcome new kids on the block to their schools for the upcoming 2021 to 2022 school year.

Any parent that has a child that is gearing up to attend pre-K or kindergarten for the 2021 fall semester is encouraged to a virtual parent orientation that will take place on Mar. 25.

The time for the orientation will vary by school and it will be posted on the school’s website or marque.

Online registration is set to open on Apr. 5 through the UISD parent portal.

For more information, you can call 956-473-2000.

