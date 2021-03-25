Advertisement

UISD to start interviewing superintendent candidates

The school district says they have narrowed it down to six potential candidates which they are expecting to interview in a couple of weeks
File photo: UISD board
File photo: UISD board(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 25, 2021 at 8:18 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -As part of UISD’s commitment to continue to provide transparency during the superintendent search, the school district has reviewed dozens of applications and is set to start the interview process.

Out of the many applications the district received, six highly qualified local and out-of-town applicants were selected for initial interviews to take place the week of Apr. 5.

These six applicants bring decades of superintendent or central administration experience to the table as well as the wealth of educational knowledge.

After the interviews are completed, the board will select three applicants to continue on to the final round which will occur in mid-Aril.

