United South High School Early College Academy to open next school year

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -UISD’s newest early college academy will open to students just in time for the 2021-2022 school year.

The United South High School Academy is designed for students to earn both a high school diploma and an associate’s degree or up to 60 hours of credit toward a Bachelor’s degree.

Applications for the program opened on Mar. 15 and students have until April 16th to complete the application.

Then on April 29th, 100 students will be accepted using a blind open access lottery system.

The application can be found at www.uisd.net and the district says it’s mandatory for parents to view the orientation video in order to complete the application process.

