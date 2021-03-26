Advertisement

Agents arrest three wanted fugitives

Record checks revealed that three of the subjects had active warrants by law enforcement agencies.
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Border Patrol agents arrested three wanted fugitives during two separate occasions.

The first incident happened on Mar. 25 when agents from the Hebbronville Station encountered two individuals at the checkpoint on Farm to Market Road.

During secondary inspection, agents discovered a small bag that contained marijuana, meth, and drug paraphernalia.

Record checks revealed that both individuals had criminal records.

The driver was a Cuban National who had an active warrant for burglary out of McAllen and the passenger, also a Cuban National was wanted for theft out of Florida.

The second arrest happened several hours later when agents encountered two subjects walking near a ranch north of Laredo.

The two were determined to be illegally present in the U.S. and taken into custody.

Record checks determined that one of the individuals was wanted out of San Antonio for assault.

Both were turned over to authorities for extradition.

