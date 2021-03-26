National Border Patrol Council addresses border crisis

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Biden administration is releasing the total number of unaccompanied migrant children in federal custody.

More than 16,000 kids are currently in government facilities.

President Joe Biden is tasking Vice President Kamala Harris with addressing the issue.

With mounting pressure being placed on the Biden administration, Border Patrol agents are stepping forward revealing some of the inhumane conditions they face as they’re trying to uphold the international laws that were created to protect U.S. citizens and those seeking asylum.

“What we’re seeing on the border is true to the border crisis, we’re seeing a lot of human misery and a lot of human suffering. We’re seeing unaccompanied children coming across without their parent, which means they made the journey over where without a guardian or their parents. We are seeing how some of these kids are suffering throughout this journey.”

Hector Garza, president of the National Border Patrol Council, is quick to point out that the trip to the U.S. for many young migrants, especially girls, is often lined with darkness.

“We do know that when these women and young ladies are making the journey to cross into the country illegally, that themselves take birth control because it’s expected once they come to this country, they will be raped, they will be assaulted and that’s the kind of human suffering we don’t want to see on the border.”

“As you can imagine, there are children, minors, in these sites,” said Julissa Reynoso. “As a mother, I would also be extremely mindful and careful of allowing press and other external factors from coming to a facility where you’re going to broadcast the conditions of children.”

Julissa Reynosa, a member of the Biden administration, just toured the migrant facility in Carrizo Springs and witnessed the conditions that female migrant children are facing, and she is aware they’re not as dangerous as those faced by males.

However, the current people in office don’t want to call the surge a crisis and says not everyone is cooperating with their mission.

”Mexico is refusing to take them back,” said President Biden. “They’re saying they won’t take them back, not all of them. We’re in negotiations with the president of Mexico. I think we’re going to see that change. They should all be going back, all be going back.”

Obviously, not everyone is convinced.

“There are two major reasons we are watching this crisis, and that’s because of the changes into the Biden policies in regards of immigration- that’s the migration protocol which is the MPP and the changes to Title 42,” said Garza.

The debate rages as a 31% increase of illegal border crossings continues to rise.

“They’re coming here because they want a better life, they want better jobs and they want to better their families,” Garza continued. “Unfortunately, under our asylum laws- that does not qualify for credible fear of the asylum process.”

President Biden says his administration is working on expanding facilities to accommodate unaccompanied minors.

He dismissed claims that more migrants are showing up at the border because of the perception that his administration is more welcoming.

