Boy reuintes with hero who saved his life
This heartwarming moment comes after the young boy was involved in a drowning incident
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local boy is reunited with his hero who helped save his life.
Pictures provided by the police department shows three-year-old Oscar Embracing Laredo Police Officer Anthony W. Cabello.
Little Oscar has fully recovered and is now back home with his family.
Officer Cabello surprised Oscar with a gift basket which brought a huge smile to his face!
As you can see in these pictures both little Oscar and Officer Cabello remain the best of friends.
