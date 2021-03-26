Boy reuintes with hero who saved his life

Advertisement

Officer reunites with boy who nearly drowned
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:43 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local boy is reunited with his hero who helped save his life.

Pictures provided by the police department shows three-year-old Oscar Embracing Laredo Police Officer Anthony W. Cabello.

This heartwarming moment comes after the young boy was involved in a drowning incident.

Little Oscar has fully recovered and is now back home with his family.

Officer Cabello surprised Oscar with a gift basket which brought a huge smile to his face!

As you can see in these pictures both little Oscar and Officer Cabello remain the best of friends.

