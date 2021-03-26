Caravan of Jeeps welcome teen home from hospital

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A caravan of Jeeps follows a teen who was at a San Antonio hospital back home.

The Jeep clubs called “Nomad Off-Road Club” and “Misfits 4x4″ of Laredo got together to escort the United high schooler Ernie Martinez Vance back home.

Vance played sports for the Longhorns and was injured in a terrible accident during the arctic blast this past February.

He’s been in the hospital ever since but was discharged on Wednesday.

