Advertisement

Caravan of Jeeps welcome teen home from hospital

Vance played sports for the Longhorns and was injured in a terrible accident during the arctic blast this past February.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:13 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A caravan of Jeeps follows a teen who was at a San Antonio hospital back home.

The Jeep clubs called “Nomad Off-Road Club” and “Misfits 4x4″ of Laredo got together to escort the United high schooler Ernie Martinez Vance back home.

Vance played sports for the Longhorns and was injured in a terrible accident during the arctic blast this past February.

He’s been in the hospital ever since but was discharged on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Update: Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death
File photo
City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

Latest News

Senator John Cornyn
Senator Cornyn visits Texas holding facilities
File photo
Clinic to help Zapata County residents expunge records
File photo
Laredo announces plans to reopen in phases
Border Patrol addresses border crisis
National Border Patrol Council addresses border crisis