Advertisement

Clinic to help Zapata County residents expunge records

The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will hold a virtual, free clinic to help individuals with arrests in Zapata County get their records expunged.
File photo
File photo(KGNS)
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Arrest records will follow you the rest of your life if you find yourself in handcuffs.

But for people who were arrested in Zapata County, they may find some relief with an upcoming clinic to expunge records.

The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will hold a virtual, free clinic to help individuals with arrests in Zapata County get their records expunged.

The clinic will be from April 6th to April 8th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested should call 956-489-5099 to schedule an appointment.

All low-income individuals, including youth with juvenile records, are welcome to apply and the TRLA will work with individuals who have limited or no access to technology.

In a press release, TRLA attorney Israel Reyna said: “With unemployment and housing insecurity on the rise, many of our clients are finding they need clean arrest records to survive.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Update: Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death
File photo
City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

Latest News

Senator John Cornyn
Senator Cornyn visits Texas holding facilities
Welcome home, Ernie!
Caravan of Jeeps welcome teen home from hospital
File photo
Laredo announces plans to reopen in phases
Border Patrol addresses border crisis
National Border Patrol Council addresses border crisis