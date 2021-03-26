Clinic to help Zapata County residents expunge records

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Arrest records will follow you the rest of your life if you find yourself in handcuffs.

But for people who were arrested in Zapata County, they may find some relief with an upcoming clinic to expunge records.

The Texas Rio Grande Legal Aid will hold a virtual, free clinic to help individuals with arrests in Zapata County get their records expunged.

The clinic will be from April 6th to April 8th from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone interested should call 956-489-5099 to schedule an appointment.

All low-income individuals, including youth with juvenile records, are welcome to apply and the TRLA will work with individuals who have limited or no access to technology.

In a press release, TRLA attorney Israel Reyna said: “With unemployment and housing insecurity on the rise, many of our clients are finding they need clean arrest records to survive.”

