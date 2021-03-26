Congressman Cuellar speaks on border issues

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - President Biden spoke with the media on Thursday in his first news conference as president.

He addressed several issues, one of which was immigration.

He outlined a compassionate approach to differentiate himself from the previous administration.

Congressman Henry Cuellar commented Thursday afternoon on what he heard the president say.

Cuellar believes President Biden is going to have more compassion than former President Trump. Cuellar also mentions the Biden administration will need input from local leaders at the border.

The president also said a personal border visit by him would take up resources needed for the current challenge.

