Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A city councilmember is speaking out against the mayor, offering a different opinion over the current migrant situation in Laredo.

Councilmember for District 4 Alberto Torres disagreed with Mayor Pete Saenz’s assessment that the situation in Laredo was critical.

Instead, he said it was not what was reflective of what was happening in the community.

“Is it alive and well in different communities like Hidalgo County and in others? Could be right... we don’t know because we live here in Laredo and we know what happens in our community, but the mere fact the mayor has gone out and said what he has I hope is just his personal opinion.”

Councilman Torres will present a resolution at Monday’s city council meeting to quote set the record straight regarding recent allegations.

