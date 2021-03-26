Democrats and Republicans make separate border visits today

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of Democratic and Republican members of Congress are getting an up close look at the migrant crisis at the Texas border today.

The 19 Republican Senators will be led by Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas while the Democratic delegation will be hosted by Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas.

The two groups will make separate trips to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican delegation will visit the Rio Grande for a public safety boat tour while the Democrats with Congressman Castro will visit the Carrizo Springs, Texas facility for unaccompanied minors.

