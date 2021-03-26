Advertisement

Democrats and Republicans make separate border visits today

The Republican delegation will visit the Rio Grande for a public safety boat tour while the Democrats will visit the Carrizo Springs, Texas facility for unaccompanied minors
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:10 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A group of Democratic and Republican members of Congress are getting an up close look at the migrant crisis at the Texas border today.

The 19 Republican Senators will be led by Ted Cruz and John Cornyn of Texas while the Democratic delegation will be hosted by Congressman Joaquin Castro of Texas.

The two groups will make separate trips to the U.S.-Mexico border.

The Republican delegation will visit the Rio Grande for a public safety boat tour while the Democrats with Congressman Castro will visit the Carrizo Springs, Texas facility for unaccompanied minors.

Our Ashley Soriano will be in the valley today covering this story. She’ll have her full report in our later newscasts.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Independent School District
New job openings at UISD
Man flees from law enforcement
Caught on camera: Man flees from law enforcement in south Laredo
33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, age 64
Former Tamaulipas governor is convicted
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott enhances Save Our Seniors Program
Officer reunites with boy who nearly drowned
Boy reuintes with hero who saved his life
U.S. Border Patrol
Nine-year-old dies while attempting to cross into U.S.
27-year-old Linda Rodriguez
Police searching for woman accused of stealing from clothing stores