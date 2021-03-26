Advertisement

Governor Abbott enhances Save Our Seniors Program

HHSC will work with these partners to launch a direct outreach effort to encourage seniors to get vaccinated for COVID-19
Texas Governor Greg Abbott
(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Texas Governor Greg Abbott announced a new outreach partnership between the Texas Health and Human Services Commission and other partners to enhance the state’s “Save Our Seniors Program”.

HHSC will work with these partners to launch a direct outreach effort to encourage seniors to get vaccinated for COVID-19 and to provide them with the tools and information they need to receive a vaccine.

Abbott says “An increased challenge that we are seeing, is not that we have not, enough vaccines for the demand for it. We’re beginning to see a decrease in demand for vaccinations. We’re having about half, or even less than half of the people who signed up for a vaccine not to show up to get the vaccine. And so we’re not concerned about people getting in line not being able to get a vaccine shot, we’re more concerned and focused on making sure to get more people out to get a vaccine shot. But at the same time, making sure, if you’re age 80 or older, you will get to go to the front of the line.”

This outreach partnership is expected to reach approximately two million seniors.

Texans can call 211 to find out more information about getting vaccinated for the coronavirus.

