Laredo announces plans to reopen in phases

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It will be up to the health authority to determine which city services and amenities can open up a little bit more.

The City of Laredo has laid out four stages of reopenings, currently we’re in stage one.

During Monday city council meeting, city manager Robert Eads says they will propose to the Laredo health authority Doctor Victor Trevino that they entire into the next appropriate stage of reopening city services and amenities.

“At this point I think, I’m not Dr. Trevino, but we believe we’re at least in stage two if not stage,” said Robert Eads. “We’re going to target all those questions on Monday.”

Currently the city is in stage one which includes the opening of tennis courts, hike and bike trails, playgrounds, baseball practices, and much more.

Stage two includes the reopening of water aerobics, lap swimming, face-to-face payment options like taxes.

Stage three: recreational swimming, tournaments at sports fields, outdoor concerts.

The final stage, stage four, is a full reopening of summer programs, recreation centers, libraries, and indoors concerts or events.

Ahead of Monday’s meeting, we asked what Doctor Trevino’s thoughts were on getting into a new stage of reopening.

“We’re currently discussing these topics with my advisory team,” said Doctor Victor Trevino. “We have to remember, we have been here before where there was a relaxation and then a big surge, so we have to consider the spring break activities, the lowering of the mitigation of the mask usage and the opening of the bars.”

Trevino says on April 10th they will fully understand the impact of all these events on our infection metrics.

Eads says any decisions made on the next stage will depend on the advice of Doctor Trevino, but also on their budget.

