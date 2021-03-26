LULAC 14 to hold food distribution drive thru event

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -One of the nation’s oldest and largest Hispanic organizations is assisting those who continue to be affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

The League of United Latin American Citizens is bringing their hunger relief campaign funded by Corona and Modelo Beer brands to Laredo where communities have suffered economically.

LULAC and the beer brands will contribute $12,000 in Laredo for the event and it’s part of a larger $250,000 initiative, which will go directly to relief efforts.

This Saturday, LULAC 14 will hold a food distribution drive thru event in front of Jett Bowl between the hours of 10:30 a.m. and 12 p.m.

The event will provide support to the families who have been affected by COVID-19.

Supplies are limited and it is on a first come, first served basis.

