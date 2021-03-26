Advertisement

Man indicted for automobile financing fraud scheme

If Roberto Montiel is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison
By Natalie Reed
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:12 AM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Forty-six-year-old Roberto Montiel has been charged for stealing money from an automobile financing company through a kickback and accounting fraud scheme.

A 12 count indictment was unsealed. It alleges Montiel took advantage of his position to sell repossessed vehicles.

The indictment also alleges Montiel sold the cars below market value in exchange for a kickback from the buyer.

According to the indictment, he also input false information to the company’s accounting system and manipulated records to show larger profits.

Montiel was arrested on Thursday and is expected to make his first appearance before a magistrate judge on Friday at 1:30 in the afternoon in Laredo.

If Montiel is convicted, he could face up to 20 years in prison and up to $250,000 fine for each conviction count.

