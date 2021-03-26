Advertisement

Police searching for woman accused of stealing from clothing stores

The incident was reported at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue
27-year-old Linda Rodriguez
27-year-old Linda Rodriguez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s helping in searching for a woman accused of stealing clothing from multiple stores.

Laredo Police are looking for 27-year-old Linda Rodriguez who has six theft warrants.

The case began on Jan. 13 when officers received the call at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

The officer made a report which was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined they had enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Rodriguez.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

United Independent School District
New job openings at UISD
Man flees from law enforcement
Caught on camera: Man flees from law enforcement in south Laredo
33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Tomas Yarrington Ruvalcaba, age 64
Former Tamaulipas governor is convicted
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed

Latest News

Texas Governor Greg Abbott
Governor Abbott enhances Save Our Seniors Program
Officer reunites with boy who nearly drowned
Boy reuintes with hero who saved his life
U.S. Customs and Border Protection agents escorted a group of migrants near the Paso del Norte...
Democrats and Republicans make separate border visits today
U.S. Border Patrol
Nine-year-old dies while attempting to cross into U.S.