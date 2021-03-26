Police searching for woman accused of stealing from clothing stores

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Authorities are asking for the community’s helping in searching for a woman accused of stealing clothing from multiple stores.

Laredo Police are looking for 27-year-old Linda Rodriguez who has six theft warrants.

The case began on Jan. 13 when officers received the call at the 5300 block of San Dario Avenue.

The officer made a report which was turned over to the Crimes Against Property Unit for further investigation.

After a thorough investigation, officers determined they had enough evidence to issue an arrest warrant for Rodriguez.

If you have any information on Rodriguez’s whereabouts, you are asked to call Laredo Police at 795-2800 or Crime Stoppers at 727-TIPS.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.