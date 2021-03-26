Advertisement

Police seize firearms during stash house bust

Officers located a bronze with black Smith & Wesson pistol, a black Ruger semi-automatic rifle, and a black KELTEC pistol
Officers seize guns and bulletproof vest(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities seized multiple firearms as well as a bulletproof vest while they were searching an alleged stash house in west Laredo.

The seizure happened on Tuesday, March 23 while officers and Border Patrol agents were called out to suspicious activity on Santa Cleotilde Avenue.

Agents encountered a 36-year-old man inside one of the apartments who gave them permission to search the premises.

In addition to 49 undocumented immigrants that were found, police found three firearms and a green bullet-proof vest.

All of the undocumented individuals were turned over to Border Patrol and police seized the weapons.

