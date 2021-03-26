President of Laredo Chamber of Commerce announces retirement

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Longtime president and CEO of the Laredo Chamber of Commerce has announced his intention to retire from his position.

During Thursday’s board meeting, Miguel Conchas said that he would be officially stepping down effective of June 30th of this year.

Conchas has served in his current role since 1992. During his thirty-five-year tenure, Conchas played a critical role as the Laredo Chamber adapted to Laredo’s and Webb County’s unprecedented period of growth following the signing of the NAFTA agreement

Board Chairman Cliffe Killam stated that an interim CEO will be appointed internally within the next thirty days to assist with transition and to manage the Chamber affairs upon Conchas’ departure.

