Republican senators tour the border at night

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A group of Republican senators began a survey of the Texas - Mexico border with a night tour along the Rio Grande near Harlingen.

The senators were escorted by Border Patrol agents and Troopers from the Texas Department of Public Safety at a busy crossing point.

Agents on boat patrols told the senators they are openly taunted by smugglers.

The tour comes as Republicans accuse the Biden administration of creating incentives for increasing numbers of migrants including unaccompanied children to cross into America.

During the tour, Senator Susan Collins said, “It’s incredible what we’re seeing tonight. We can hear the voices of cartel members yelling at us from across the river. We’re standing on the path they use to smuggle in some cases very vulnerable people into this country and in other cases drug dealers. It’s just extraordinary.”

The Republican senators continue their tour in the Rio Grande Valley near Mission, Texas,

