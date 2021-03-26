Saint Augustine High School to donate gift cards to frontline workers

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -A local private school is looking to say thank you to our local frontline workers with one act of simple kindness.

Today, Saint Augustine High School will be presenting $10 gift cards for coffee or lunch for frontline workers.

At 11 a.m. they will be at the Laredo Medical Center, at 1 p.m. they will be at Doctors Hospital and the Laredo Specialty Hospital.

For more information, you can call Olga Gentry at 956-286-1785 or Yolanda Alfaro at 956-220-6185.

