Senator Cornyn visits Texas holding facilities

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday night, a delegation of U.S. senators arrived in south Texas.

Senators John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, and approximately 18 others arrived to McAllen, seeing first hand how the immigration situation is being handled.

Border Patrol took the delegation on a ride-along to give them a perspective of what they are faced with everyday.

On Friday, Senator Cornyn says the group will tour the holding facility in Donna, Texas.

He went on to say that right now, drug cartels are taking advantage of the immigration situation.

“The cartels and human smugglers recognize that this is a money-making proposition for them and as the Border Patrol is overwhelmed with children, and the need to deal with children in a human fashion, they are taken off the front lines and the narcotics smuggling takes advantage of those gaps in coverage.”

Senator Cornyn went on to say that he is willing to work on a bipartisan plan to fix the problem.

KGNS’ Ashley Soriano will be traveling to McAllen to provide us with more insight.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.