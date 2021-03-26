Advertisement

Senator Cornyn visits Texas holding facilities

On Thursday night, a delegation of U.S. senators arrived in south Texas.
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 12:51 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Thursday night, a delegation of U.S. senators arrived in south Texas.

Senators John Cornyn, Ted Cruz, and approximately 18 others arrived to McAllen, seeing first hand how the immigration situation is being handled.

Border Patrol took the delegation on a ride-along to give them a perspective of what they are faced with everyday.

On Friday, Senator Cornyn says the group will tour the holding facility in Donna, Texas.

He went on to say that right now, drug cartels are taking advantage of the immigration situation.

“The cartels and human smugglers recognize that this is a money-making proposition for them and as the Border Patrol is overwhelmed with children, and the need to deal with children in a human fashion, they are taken off the front lines and the narcotics smuggling takes advantage of those gaps in coverage.”

Senator Cornyn went on to say that he is willing to work on a bipartisan plan to fix the problem.

KGNS’ Ashley Soriano will be traveling to McAllen to provide us with more insight.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
UPDATE: New details in manslaughter investigation revealed
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
City to break ground on secondary Concord Hills exit
Luis Alejandro Jalomo, age 23
Update: Man charged in connection to pregnant woman’s death
File photo
City breaks silence on district attorney allegations

Latest News

Welcome home, Ernie!
Caravan of Jeeps welcome teen home from hospital
File photo
Clinic to help Zapata County residents expunge records
File photo
Laredo announces plans to reopen in phases
Border Patrol addresses border crisis
National Border Patrol Council addresses border crisis