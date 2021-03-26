Advertisement

Texas GOP to hold meeting at La Posada

Members will discuss the party’s plans to invest more into South Texas and Rio Grande Valley
File photo: La posada
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 7:44 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Members of the Texas GOP will be holding a press conference in Laredo on Friday to discuss plans the party has for the remainder of the year.

Chairman Allen West and several other members of the party will be at La Posada Hotel where they will discuss how the legislative session has been progressing.

They will also discuss the party’s plans to invest more into South Texas and Rio Grande Valley.

KGNS News will bring you the latest details about what is discussed on our later newscasts.

