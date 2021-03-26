Webb County continues vaccination efforts

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Webb County is continuing its efforts to make sure that residents are vaccinated for the coronavirus.

At least 300 residents lined up on Thursday morning at LIFE Downs to receive their first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

In order to receive the vaccine residents had to register in advance.

The Webb County Indigent Health Care department made the vaccines available to healthcare providers, individuals 50 and older as well as those aged 18 to 49 with a chronic health condition.

Residents who were not able to attend are encouraged to be on the lookout for the next vaccination event.

