Welcome to the good life!

Another warm weekend, with a slight chance of rain
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 5:33 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Everybody is working for the weekend and it’s going to be a warm one!

On Friday we’ll start off nice and breezy in the 60s and see a high of about 96 degrees.

Things will get warmer on Saturday as we anticipate a high of about 96 degrees for the afternoon hours.

As we head into Sunday, things will drop just a bit, we are looking at a high of 83 degrees and a 40 percent chance of rain.

Temperatures will drop into the 50s, allowing for a nice breezy Sunday evening.

Next week, we’ll start in the 80s but we will bounce back to the 90s on Tuesday and Wednesday.

Those chances of rain could make a comeback by midweek, as well as another potential cold front that could bring us back down to the 70s, so don’t put your jackets away just yet!

