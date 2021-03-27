No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Texas lawmakers continue to take trips to border towns amid the concern of an immigration crisis.

Here at home, members of the Republican Party of Texas held a press conference to discuss many topics including the “Crisis” at the border.

Texas GOP decided to hold their party meeting where the state meets Mexico. Republicans blame the so-called crisis on President Joe Biden’s policies as they decide to see firsthand the issues that are in the spotlight.

The border situation continues getting attention from both sides of the aisle, drawing outsiders into Laredo.

“When we see what is happening here obviously there are folks who don’t understand its important to protect and secure a border,” said Allen West.

State Chairman Allen West along with other members of the party came down to the gateway city after constant discussion of the migrant surge.

But not everyone is giving them a warm welcome.

“They’re coming to our community to tell the country that we are a threat to the United States,” said Tricia Cortez of the No Border Wall Coalition. “That we are in crisis, that we are not safe.”

Chairmen West says legislative action is needed and that’s when we asked him “what change is needed for a border town such as Laredo?”

“Well, I think most important we need to bring attention to what is happening down here along the border and we need to bring voice to the voiceless.”

As GOP’s members headed inside to start the meeting, the No Border Wall Coalition continued voicing their opposition.

Webb County Republican party leader, Tyler Kraus had a few words to say about the protestors.

“They’re saying we’re staging things, that we’re staging things. These are men and women that devote their lives to this country. They’re not staging anything. This is really happening. This is boots on the ground.”

Meanwhile, the No Border Wall Coalition stands firm chanting “Laredo is not a war zone.”

GOP say they are staying in Laredo all weekend.

