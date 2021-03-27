Advertisement

Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Senator Cruz described the Donna, Texas migration facility as heartbreaking and tragic.
By Ashley Soriano
Published: Mar. 26, 2021 at 11:13 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As the border conversations continue, 18 U.S. Republican senators traveled to the valley on Friday in response to the immigration influx at the southern border, many calling this a “migrant crisis.”

Texas senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz were joined by 16 other Republican senators from all across the U.S. as they took a boat tour along the Rio Grande, all blasting the current president for the influx.

Senator Cruz described the Donna, Texas migration facility as heartbreaking and tragic.

“We saw cages after cages covered with reflective emergency blankets… no three feet space, no three inch space, children as young as infants.”

Senator Cruz also said a group of children tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday.

The senators say all of this is a result of President Biden putting an end to construction of the wall and stopping the Remain in Mexico policy.

Customs and Border Protection reported more than 144,000 apprehensions along the southwest border in fiscal year 2019.

This graph includes data from CBP.

You can see that the number from May 2019 (in orange) is an exponential increase compared to previous years.

KGNS asked the senators if they thought there was a migrant crisis in 2019.

Senator Cruz responded saying that former President Donald Trump turned the situation around with his Remain in Mexico policy.

