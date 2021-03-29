Advertisement

Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44

All northbound traffic will detour to Highway 44 to I-35 and southbound traffic will detour to Farm to Market Road
Source: AP
Source: AP(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A road in northwest Webb County has been closed off due to an accident in the area.

According to TxDOT, the accident was reported on Highway 83 North, just six miles north of State Highway 44.

All northbound traffic will detour to Highway 44 to I-35 and southbound traffic will detour to Farm to Market Road 133 to I-35.

Crews are currently working on clearing the area.

Motorists should expect detours and travel delays.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents dismantle three separate stash houses
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses working with Biden
Congressman Cuellar announces funding for LULAC