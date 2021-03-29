Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A road in northwest Webb County has been closed off due to an accident in the area.

According to TxDOT, the accident was reported on Highway 83 North, just six miles north of State Highway 44.

All northbound traffic will detour to Highway 44 to I-35 and southbound traffic will detour to Farm to Market Road 133 to I-35.

Crews are currently working on clearing the area.

Motorists should expect detours and travel delays.

