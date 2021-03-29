Agents dismantle three separate stash houses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents find over 100 people living inside separate stash houses over the weekend.

In just the span of 24 hours, Border Patrol working with local and federal law enforcement dismantled three stash houses that resulted in the arrest of 21 undocumented immigrants along with 15 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 370 pounds and had a street value of $295,000.

Agents seized the drugs and all of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.