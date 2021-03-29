Advertisement

Agents dismantle three separate stash houses

Agents and authorities apprehended over 100 undocumented individuals and seized 15 pounds of marijuana in the process
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:20 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Agents find over 100 people living inside separate stash houses over the weekend.

In just the span of 24 hours, Border Patrol working with local and federal law enforcement dismantled three stash houses that resulted in the arrest of 21 undocumented immigrants along with 15 pounds of marijuana.

The marijuana weighed 370 pounds and had a street value of $295,000.

Agents seized the drugs and all of the individuals were taken into Border Patrol custody.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44
Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses working with Biden
Congressman Cuellar announces funding for LULAC