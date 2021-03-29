All adults in Texas are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Starting on Monday, all adults in Texas are eligible for the coronavirus vaccine.

With the state having nearly 30 million residents, Texas will become the most populous U.S. state to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all adults.

This will come more than a month before President Joe Biden’s goal of opening vaccine eligibility to everyone by May first.

In Texas, 17-year-old’s will also be able to get a vaccine; however, the Texas Department of State Health Services said only the Pfizer vaccine is authorized for people in that age group.

