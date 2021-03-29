Border Patrol trains horse unit

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit is currently training its new class of recruits at the Hebbronville Station.

The training consists of intense and rigorous horseback riding in a controlled arena setting.

Agents are also taught general veterinary care along with caring for the horses’ nutritional needs.

Upon graduation, these agents and their four-legged stallions will be assigned to the Laredo south and west stations.

