Advertisement

Border Patrol trains horse unit

Agents also receive basic veterinary care along with caring for the horses’ nutritional needs
Agents train horse unit
Agents train horse unit(Border Patrol)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit is currently training its new class of recruits at the Hebbronville Station.

The training consists of intense and rigorous horseback riding in a controlled arena setting.

Agents are also taught general veterinary care along with caring for the horses’ nutritional needs.

Upon graduation, these agents and their four-legged stallions will be assigned to the Laredo south and west stations.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Officers seize nearly 100,000 in cash
CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash
Webb County Courthouse
Commissioners Court preview
City Hall
Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine
All adults in Texas are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine