Border Patrol trains horse unit
Agents also receive basic veterinary care along with caring for the horses’ nutritional needs
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:17 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The Laredo Sector Horse Patrol Unit is currently training its new class of recruits at the Hebbronville Station.
The training consists of intense and rigorous horseback riding in a controlled arena setting.
Agents are also taught general veterinary care along with caring for the horses’ nutritional needs.
Upon graduation, these agents and their four-legged stallions will be assigned to the Laredo south and west stations.
