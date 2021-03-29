CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash
Federal agents made the discovery after they searched a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox and found cash hidden in the driver’s belongings
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:45 AM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize nearly a hundred thousand dollars in cash at a Laredo port of entry last week.
The discovery was made on Thursday, when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox to secondary inspection.
The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old Citizen along with a 19-year-old female passenger who were traveling to Mexico.
During secondary inspection, officers found $91,116 in undeclared currency inside the driver’s clothing packages.
The money was seized by CBP and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.