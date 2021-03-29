CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -U.S. Customs and Border Protection seize nearly a hundred thousand dollars in cash at a Laredo port of entry last week.

The discovery was made on Thursday, when officers at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge referred a 2017 Chevrolet Equinox to secondary inspection.

The vehicle was driven by a 30-year-old Citizen along with a 19-year-old female passenger who were traveling to Mexico.

During secondary inspection, officers found $91,116 in undeclared currency inside the driver’s clothing packages.

The money was seized by CBP and the case was turned over to Homeland Security.

