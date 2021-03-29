CBP seizes over seven million dollars worth of meth

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Federal agents made another bust of over seven million dollars of drugs.

The incident happened on Thursday when officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor manifesting an industrial magnet arriving from Mexico.

During a non-intrusive imaging scan and canine inspection of a 2014 Ford F-350 truck, officers found 104 packages of meth that weighed 367 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $7,344,845.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection

