CBP seizes over seven million dollars worth of meth
Federal agents searched a Ford F-350 and found 104 packages of meth
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Federal agents made another bust of over seven million dollars of drugs.
The incident happened on Thursday when officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor manifesting an industrial magnet arriving from Mexico.
During a non-intrusive imaging scan and canine inspection of a 2014 Ford F-350 truck, officers found 104 packages of meth that weighed 367 pounds.
The drugs had an estimated street value of $7,344,845.
CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection
