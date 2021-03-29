Advertisement

CBP seizes over seven million dollars worth of meth

Federal agents searched a Ford F-350 and found 104 packages of meth
Federal agents seize over seven million dollars of meth
Federal agents seize over seven million dollars of meth(U.S. Customs and Border Protection)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:07 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) -Federal agents made another bust of over seven million dollars of drugs.

The incident happened on Thursday when officers assigned to the cargo facility encountered a tractor manifesting an industrial magnet arriving from Mexico.

During a non-intrusive imaging scan and canine inspection of a 2014 Ford F-350 truck, officers found 104 packages of meth that weighed 367 pounds.

The drugs had an estimated street value of $7,344,845.

CBP officers seized the drugs and the case was turned over to secondary inspection

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44
Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents dismantle three separate stash houses
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses working with Biden
Congressman Cuellar announces funding for LULAC