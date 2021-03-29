Commissioners Court preview

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Commissioners Court will gather for a special meeting.

Webb County will discuss whether to award bids for three projects to Anderson Columbia Corporation Incorporated.

The projects include the Martinena Road overlay, the Espejo Molina road overlay, and the Mangana Hein Road overlay,

The county is also expected to enter construction contracts with Anderson Columbia.

A budget amendment for the engineering department will also be addressed as it relates to the projects.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. but you can catch it on the county website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.