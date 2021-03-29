Advertisement

Commissioners Court preview

Webb County will discuss whether to award bids for three projects to Anderson Columbia Corporation Incorporated.
Webb County Courthouse
Webb County Courthouse(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Commissioners Court will gather for a special meeting.

Webb County will discuss whether to award bids for three projects to Anderson Columbia Corporation Incorporated.

The projects include the Martinena Road overlay, the Espejo Molina road overlay, and the Mangana Hein Road overlay,

The county is also expected to enter construction contracts with Anderson Columbia.

A budget amendment for the engineering department will also be addressed as it relates to the projects.

The meeting starts at 9 a.m. but you can catch it on the county website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Officers seize nearly 100,000 in cash
CBP officers seize over $91,000 in cash
City Hall
Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
Agents train horse unit
Border Patrol trains horse unit
File photo: COVID-19 vaccine
All adults in Texas are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine