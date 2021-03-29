Advertisement

Congressman Cuellar announces funding for LULAC

The funds will help high school LULAC leaders and students pay for college expenses.
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses working with Biden
Congressman Henry Cuellar discusses working with Biden
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:14 PM CDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The League of United Latin American Citizens is set to receive thousands of dollars in federal funds.

On Monday morning at 10, Congressman Cuellar will announce a $12,000 grant to local LULAC Councils.

The funds will help high school LULAC leaders and students pay for college expenses.

LULAC is one of the largest and oldest Hispanic organizations in the U.S. here in Laredo we have ten LULAC Councils.

That event will take place at Valdivian Events at 107 Calle Del Norte.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Source: AP
Accident reported on US 83 N, six miles north of SH44
Lil Nas X releases Satan Shoes
Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes
Agents apprehend over 100 undocumented immigrants
Agents dismantle three separate stash houses