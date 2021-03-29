Congressman Cuellar announces funding for LULAC

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The League of United Latin American Citizens is set to receive thousands of dollars in federal funds.

On Monday morning at 10, Congressman Cuellar will announce a $12,000 grant to local LULAC Councils.

The funds will help high school LULAC leaders and students pay for college expenses.

LULAC is one of the largest and oldest Hispanic organizations in the U.S. here in Laredo we have ten LULAC Councils.

That event will take place at Valdivian Events at 107 Calle Del Norte.

