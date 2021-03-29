Cuellar defends speaking out on migrant situation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - As Laredo becomes more involved in the immigration debate, a local representative is defending his approach in speaking out.

Congressman Henry Cuellar says the controversy over his criticisms to the Biden administration’s treatment of migrant kids are justified.

He says his reaction is consistent with what other border representatives have been saying and doing.

“I’m a Democrat, they’re a Democratic administration. I’m not the only one complaining, talk to Congressman Filemon Vela, talk to Congressman Vicente Gonzalez. The same question that you brought to me in the very beginning, they’re are saying the same thing. They’re saying the exact same thing. We’re all Democrats saying, ‘hey, treat the kids better, how can you we help you, listen to the border communities, let us know what is going on.’”

Congressman Cuellar also mentioned that he doesn’t know when or if President Biden will visit the border.

