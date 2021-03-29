Advertisement

DPS recovers stolen vehicle during traffic stop

The driver identified as 37-year-old Andres Salazar J. was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 11:59 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -Local authorities recover a stolen vehicle after they conducted a routine traffic stop over the weekend.

On Friday, DPS Troopers made a stop on a 2019 Ford F-350 on Highway 59 for a traffic violation.

During questioning, troopers discovered that the vehicle was reported stolen out of San Antonio.

The driver identified as 37-year-old Andres Salazar J. was arrested and charged with unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and taken to the county jail.

DPS would like to remind the community to park in well-lit areas, never leave spare keys inside the car, and to install an anti-theft device.

