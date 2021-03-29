Lake Casa Blanca extends days and hours of operation

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -If you are interested in heading over to one of our local state parks, it has expanded its days and hours of operation to the community.

Starting on Monday, Lake Casa Blanca will be open weekly from Thursday through Monday from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. with increased visitor capacity.

Park officials recommend visitors reserve a spot a day in advanced and the use of face covers is highly encouraged.

For more information on reservation and the parks hours, you can call (956) 725-3826.

