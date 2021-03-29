Law enforcement searches for missing person

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Joint law enforcement is looking for a missing individual by west Laredo.

According to a Border Patrol spokesperson, along with Laredo police, they were notified by a family member of a missing individual.

They are scouting the area on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel.

However, witnesses are saying a body was found inside a home by the area.

No word if both incidents are related.

Border Patrol says they are working with Mexican authorities regarding the missing individual.

