Law enforcement searches for missing person

Witnesses are saying a body was found inside a home by the area, but there is no word if both incidents are related.
Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Law enforcement searching on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 5:30 PM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Joint law enforcement is looking for a missing individual by west Laredo.

According to a Border Patrol spokesperson, along with Laredo police, they were notified by a family member of a missing individual.

They are scouting the area on Callaghan Street and Santa Isabel.

However, witnesses are saying a body was found inside a home by the area.

No word if both incidents are related.

Border Patrol says they are working with Mexican authorities regarding the missing individual.

