Lil Nas X releases Satan shoes

By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 12:42 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -It’s one of the oldest tricks in the music playbook...

Praise Satan, then watch parents and politicians freak out as kids eat it up.

Just ask Slayer and Motley Crue but Lil Nas X took it a step further.

The rapper best known for his family friendly hit “Old Town Road” teamed up with New York Art Collective MSCHF to modify existing Nike shoes.

They put a pentagram on the kicks, an upside down cross and then injected red ink and a drop of human blood into the shoe’s air bubble sole.

Then they limited production to six hundred sixty-six pairs because, of course they did.

Nike has been quick to distance itself from the shoes, saying it has nothing to do with the modification.

The blood comes from MSCHF members who donated it and the shoes cost just over a $1,000.

It’s naturally all just a big promotion for Lil Nas X’ new song called “Montero - Call me by your Name.”

South Dakota’s Governor blasted the shoe on Twitter to which Lil Nas x replied quote: “Do your job.”

This isn’t the first time MSCHF has toyed with religious imagery to sell shoes.

It created “Jesus shoes” in 2019 -- which were the same exact Nike sneaker modified with a steel crucifix and injected with water from the Jordan river the group called “Holy water”.

