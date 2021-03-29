Long-Haulers: Experiencing symptoms even after testing negative

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The road to recovering from the coronavirus could be a lengthy one depending on the patient.

While the worst symptoms are usually gone, some patients may not be feeling 100 percent even after the test comes back negative.

If you feel like you are still seeing some remnants of the virus, you are not alone.

A local young athlete who is a patient of Laredo Health Authority Dr. Victor Trevino caught COVID-19 back in October and still hasn’t felt normal.

She says her symptoms weren’t bad, but she had a hard time concentrating in class because she felt off.

Research shows that 40 to 80 percent of coronavirus patients continue to have bothersome symptoms even months after their diagnosis.

The local athlete says it was hard to concentrate in basketball and that her breathing was not 100 percent, so it was hard to keep up with other players.

Because the virus is still new, Dr. Trevino says the medical community is learning new symptoms and aftereffects every day.

Trevino says, as we move into different phases of the pandemic, they are learning that more people are experiencing health consequences called post-viral syndrome or specially myalgic encephalomyelitis.

In simpler terms, patients referred to as “Long haulers” are those who complain about fatigue brain fog, and difficulty breathing.

With other neurological problems that could also affect some patients.

Trevino says, “Some of the symptoms are due to psydochimes that cross the blood-brain barrier and affect the brain. We know now that the disease has caused heart damage, neurological issues that include stroke and lung damage, and research shows documented abnormalities in the nervous, immune, and metobolic systems.”

According to Dr. Trevino, more women than men and older age groups with pre-existing conditions are more prone to these effects due to immunosenescence, which refers to the gradual deterioration of our immune system as we get older.

This leaves many former patients questioning when they will start to feel normal again.

This past week, Dr. Trevino says he treated around 20 long-haulers in his clinic.

While there is currently no FDA-approved treatment for ‘long-haulers’. All physicians can do for now is focus on treating the symptoms and the organ damage.

