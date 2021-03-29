Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting
Councilman Alberto Torres would like to adopt a resolution to set the record straight regarding allegations that Laredo is one of the battlegrounds of our nation’s border crises
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.
Council members will be tackling a full agenda with many items up for discussion.
According to the agenda, Councilman Alberto Torres would like to adopt a resolution to set the record straight regarding allegations that Laredo is one of the battlegrounds of our nation’s border crises.
Meanwhile, councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa has a couple of items related to the migrant community including using community development-COVID relief funds to assist holding institutes with expanding their homeless shelter.
Cigarroa would also like to waive garbage collection fees for six months for all non-government organizations addressing the current influx of migrants.
The meeting begins this afternoon at 5:30.
You can find the agenda and watch the meeting through the City of Laredo website.
Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.