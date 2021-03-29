Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Council members will be tackling a full agenda with many items up for discussion.

According to the agenda, Councilman Alberto Torres would like to adopt a resolution to set the record straight regarding allegations that Laredo is one of the battlegrounds of our nation’s border crises.

Meanwhile, councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa has a couple of items related to the migrant community including using community development-COVID relief funds to assist holding institutes with expanding their homeless shelter.

Cigarroa would also like to waive garbage collection fees for six months for all non-government organizations addressing the current influx of migrants.

The meeting begins this afternoon at 5:30.

You can find the agenda and watch the meeting through the City of Laredo website.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.