Preview of tonight’s City Council meeting

Councilman Alberto Torres would like to adopt a resolution to set the record straight regarding allegations that Laredo is one of the battlegrounds of our nation's border crises
City Hall
City Hall
By Justin Reyes
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 7:26 AM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - City Council will meet for their regularly scheduled meeting on Monday.

Council members will be tackling a full agenda with many items up for discussion.

According to the agenda, Councilman Alberto Torres would like to adopt a resolution to set the record straight regarding allegations that Laredo is one of the battlegrounds of our nation’s border crises.

Meanwhile, councilwoman Alyssa Cigarroa has a couple of items related to the migrant community including using community development-COVID relief funds to assist holding institutes with expanding their homeless shelter.

Cigarroa would also like to waive garbage collection fees for six months for all non-government organizations addressing the current influx of migrants.

The meeting begins this afternoon at 5:30.

You can find the agenda and watch the meeting through the City of Laredo website.

