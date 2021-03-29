Advertisement

Sen. Thom Tillis says he’ll have surgery for prostate cancer

North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is urging the passage of a legislation that would...
North Carolina U.S. Senator Thom Tillis is urging the passage of a legislation that would create federal penalties for people who target law enforcement officers with violence.(Senator Thom Tillis)
By Associated Press
Published: Mar. 29, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Sen. Thomas Tillis said Monday that he has prostate cancer and will undergo surgery next week in North Carolina to treat it.

“I am in the hands of outstanding medical professionals and expect to make a full recovery,” the Republican said in a statement.

He said the cancer was detected relatively early.

“I can’t emphasize enough how important routine screenings are, regardless of how healthy you think you are,” he wrote. “I had no symptoms and would have never imagined I had cancer. My prognosis is good because I went to my annual physical and received a PSA test, which led to a biopsy and eventually my diagnosis. Early detection can truly save lives.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

33-year-old Roman Rodriguez Jr.
Off-duty Border Patrol agent arrested in connection to aggravated assault case
GOP in Laredo
No Border Wall Coalition: “Laredo is not a war zone”
GOP Senators tour southern border
Republican senators tour the border at night
Different opinions over migrant situation
Councilmember shares opinion over Laredo’s migrant situation
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border
Senator Cruz addresses migrant centers along border

Latest News

UK lockdowns ease, will knife crimes grow?
CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said she has a 'recurring feeling of impending doom and...
CDC director: Hopeful but feeling of 'impending doom'
File photo: Easter Baskets
Vendors must have permit in order to sell Easter items
FILE - In this Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020 file photo, a worker uses a flashlight to inspect an...
Southwest Airlines orders 100 Boeing 737 Max planes
Congress tries to help still struggling restaurant industry
Congress tries to help still struggling restaurant industry