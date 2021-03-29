Sinkhole reported at Union Pacific Boulevard

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -A road near an industrial park area is closed after a sinkhole was reported.

The incident was reported at around 8 a.m. this morning at Union Pacific Boulevard and McPherson.

City of Laredo crews were seen assessing the damages of the road.

Laredo Police blocked off the road to drivers during the time.

No word on what caused the structure to cave in at the moment.

