South Texas Heroes: Honoring those who fought in Vietnam War

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -It has been over 40 years since the end of the Vietnam War.

Here at home, many served sacrificing their lives while others came home to a cold reception.

On Monday, a ceremony is taking place to honor all Vietnam Veterans and their surviving spouses.

Over nine million Americans served in Vietnam and a little over six million are alive today.

Many still have nightmares of their time overseas and coming home to an icy homecoming, many still find it difficult to talk about what they experienced.

It was not until years later, organizations began to hold ceremonies to remember those who served.

The Vietnam War was in full swing, thousands of men were sent overseas to serve, of them was a man named Douglas M. Alford.

Alford remembers helping families when they received the difficult news of losing a loved one.

He says, whenever a call came in, he was with the chaplain would go and inform the wife of the deceased or the family of the deceased, but he was there to support the family and had the full force of the naval air station behind me.

Alford says, “If they needed transportation, I provided it. If they needed funds, I provide it, if they need to go someplace, I provide it. Whatever they needed, I provide it.”

Alford knows, the challenges soldiers faced coming home from Vietnam.

Unlike World War Two, Vietnam Soldiers did not come home to parades.

Instead, Alford says they left trauma in Vietnam and they came home and saw that they were not appreciated for what they did.

He says a lot of the men are not looking to be heroes, but they want to be acknowledged when they wear the uniform.

Four years ago, a date was set to honor them.

The Vietnam War Veterans Recognition Act of 2017 was signed into law by former President Trump, designating every March 29 as National Vietnam War Veterans Day.

And here at home, the local Area Health Education Center is holding an event to honor our local heroes.

Julie Bazan with AHEC asks residents to participate by just going to their Facebook page.

Bazan is the executive director for the center and is putting the event together at North Central Park -- where veterans and surviving spouses will be honored.

She says it doesn’t matter how many books you read or how many movies you watch on the war, you cannot get a firsthand knowledge unless you speak to a vet.

Working side by side with veterans, Julie encourages everyone to attend and hear the incredible and heroic journeys of our local heroes.

Bazan says do not judge veterans, you don’t know what they went through or what they saw. All you see is the person in front of you but you don’t know what they had to do to survive.

Four years ago, 28 local soldiers who lost their lives in Vietnam were honored at North Central Park.

