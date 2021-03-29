The return of winter

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are waking up to cool and breezy conditions in the low 60s!

Over the weekend we saw a cold front make its way to our area and bring some rain which provided a relief in temperatures compared to that 90 degrees we saw on Sunday.

On Monday we’ll start out in the low 60s and see a high of about 77 degrees.

Don’t get too comfortable, we’ll warm up to a high of 91 degrees on Tuesday.

Things will cool off once again and we’ll see those chances of rain make a comeback on Wednesday.

Those chances of rain will carry on into Thursday. Temperatures will also dip back down into the 60s and the 50s for our lows.

For Good Friday, we’ll see a good day with temperatures in the mid-70s and lows in the 60s.

As we head into the Easter weekend, we’ll hit a high of 76 degrees on Saturday and 84 on Sunday.

Overall we are expecting a perfect Easter weekend!

