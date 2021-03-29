Vendors must have permit in order to sell Easter items

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) -The city is reminding local vendors that if they are looking to sell Easter Eggs or baskets, they will need a permit in order to conduct business.

Anyone wanting to get their permit can head over to the City of Laredo building department located on 1413 Houston St.

Code enforcement inspectors will be working this week and on Easter, Sunday making sure every vendor has their permit.

The permit costs $50 and is valid for seven days.

If you are caught without a permit, vendors can be cited between $200 to $500.

To date 37 people have applied for a permit to sell items for Easter.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.